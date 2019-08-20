Police: Niles officers stopped suspect’s bleeding after he punched out windows

Body camera video shows two officers, both military veterans, who had tourniquets in their police cruisers and needed to use them

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Niles police officers responding to a report of a man hurting a woman Monday night quickly jumped into action when the man ended up hurting himself.

Police body camera video shows the man punching out glass windows at Timber Creek Apartments on North Road.

In the process, the man wound up cutting his head and arm.

Lt. Cox and Officer Ifft were two of the four officers on scene. Both Cox and Ifft are military veterans and had tourniquets in their cruisers.

They were able to stop the bleeding until medics arrived.

“I’m extremely proud because those officers purchased those tourniquets on their own,” Chief Jay Holland said. “We don’t even carry those as a standard issue equipment, which we’re probably going to change now.”

Police said once the man is released from the hospital, he will be charged with felony vandalism.