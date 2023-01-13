BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – It took police just 10 minutes to nab a theft suspect from Mercer after his picture was posted on Facebook.

It wasn’t that hard tracking down 38-year-old Omer Rotelli, either, because of posts on social media accounts, according to police.

Brookfield police started looking for Rotelli in December after they suspected him of breaking into a coin machine at a local laundromat. After they posted surveillance images of him, investigators got a call from Shenango Township police in Mercer County who identified him. Officers there said Rotelli committed a similar crime the day before with gaming machines in Mercer, according to a police report.

The owner of the gaming machines posted pictures of the theft on Facebook, which were cross-referenced with a previous Department of Corrections photo of Rotelli, so police knew they had their man and a warrant was issued.

On Jan. 12, officers were called to a business in Brookfield where they say a man was trying to cash a stolen check. Police say the check was stolen from a burglary in Farrell. The suspect turned out to be Rotelli and he was arrested at the scene.

Rotelli is charged with theft, tampering with coin machines, possessing criminal tools, criminal trespass, receiving stolen property and passing bad checks. He is scheduled for arraignment on Jan. 17.