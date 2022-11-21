WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Officials recovered a stolen handgun, suspected drugs and thousands of dollars in cash from two search warrants.

The search warrants were executed on Monday by the Trumbull Action Group (TAG) Drug Task Force and Warren police.

They were at a house in the 600 block of Austin Avenue SW and the 600 block of Oak Circle SW in Warren.

Ounce quantities of suspected cocaine, suspected crack cocaine, suspected heroin and suspected methamphetamine were recovered.

A handgun that was reported stolen and $13,000 were also recovered.

The investigation is ongoing.