Police, neighbors help wrangle loose donkeys, sheep in Goshen Township

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Some donkeys and sheep were out for a joy ride, or run, in Goshen Township Thursday morning.

Police and neighbors worked together to wrangle them all up on South Salem-Warren Road.

“By the time we came out, it was just the mother and her three babies and she didn’t want to have anything to do with us,” said neighbor Stephanie Richendollar. “We just kind of got into a circle and closed in on her and so, eventually, she got into the trailer herself.”

According to Lieutenant John Calko, the sheep were the most difficult to wrangle during the two-hour ordeal that started around 6:15 a.m.

Calko said he, Sergeant Matthew Beck and Officer Isaiah Thomas answered the call for the eight sheep and three donkeys. Calko also said the community came together to help them and that it was nice to see that.

“They [animals] stayed pretty close by, but it got interesting when the owners came to round them up,” Richendollar said. “They were running everywhere in our swamp, all through the field, so it took quite a while to round them up, but we all did it.”

One of Richendollar’s neighbors said some of the sheep actually found their way onto her deck, but overall, Richendollar wasn’t too surprised to see something like this happening out in the country.