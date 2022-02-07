Police need help to identify suspects of two laundromat break-ins

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Girard Police Department is investigating a breaking and entering of a laundromat that happened early morning on Feb. 3.

According to a Facebook post, police are looking for assistance identifying the two suspects and/or the car seen on security footage.

The suspects were driving a 2010 to 2016 GMC Terrain with no front registration and damage to the front end and grill area. The vehicle is believed to be light in color; possibly silver, gray, or gold.

About an hour after Laundry Baskets Laundromat was targeted, a Vienna laundromat was also broken into.

“I think the clothing stands out pretty dramatically and hopefully somebody recognizes that,” said Vienna Police Chief Bob Ludt.

Vienna Laundromat surveillance video shows the suspect wearing similar clothing to the Girard suspects, including the bright pink sweatshirt and walking out with a crowbar.

Investigators believe this person is responsible for breaking into a back room, damaging a coin machine, and stealing nearly $300 in cash from the business.

“Someone that knows this person I’m sure it’s not the first time that they’ve worn it so I’m sure they’re going to recognize it,” said Ludt.

According to a police report, the two suspects were unsuccessful in their attempt to get into the change exchange room but caused about $300 in damages.

“I would say we have the same person of interest and again — same day, around the same time with the same clothing,” said Ludt.

If you have any information helping to identify either the suspects and/or the car used in this incident call Captain John Freeman at 330-545-0211.