WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police need help to identify a suspect in Wednesday’s shooting in Warren.

The shooting happened just before 5:30 p.m. at a store at Route 422 and Laird Avenue.

The victim was shot several times at point-blank range as he was coming out of the store. Witnesses said the suspect took off in a car.

If you recognize this person or have any information, call Det. Carney at 330-841-2660.