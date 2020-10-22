Police: Mom protecting kids gets shot in Austintown

The incident happened Thursday evening at a duplex in the 500 block of Four Mile Run Road

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A mother protecting her children from gunfire was hit in the leg, according to police.

The incident happened Thursday evening at a duplex in the 500 block of Four Mile Run Road in Austintown.

According to police, the woman, three children and two men were inside the home when there was gunfire.

Police said the woman took the kids and tried to hide but was shot in the leg. She was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital.

The two men took off.

It is not known who fired the shots.

This is a developing story. Check back here and tune in to WYTV at 11 p.m.