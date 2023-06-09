BEAVER, Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- A Boardman woman was taken into custody Wednesday night after police say she had had drugs and alcohol in her vehicle with her children in the back seat.

Police stopped Tiffany Michalak, 42, at the intersection of Market Street and South Avenue around 9:30 p.m. after police saw her go over the fog line three times. Police noticed that the vehicle had only one functioning brake light and the rear window was missing.

Police said that Michalak had glassy eyes and slurred her words and they added that she couldn’t complete sentences. Officers also noticed two children in the backseat without seatbelts on.

When she exited the vehicle, police found a baggy of a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine and a can of Mike’s Hard Green Apple Seltzer, according to the police report.

Michalak also failed a field sobriety test, the report stated.

Reports said that the five-year-old and one-year-old children were released to a relative.

According to court records, Michalak is charged with endangering children and drug possession. Both charges are felonies. At her arraignment on Friday, she pleaded not guilty.

Court records show that she also pleaded not guilty to open container and OVI. Both of these charges are misdemeanors.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 23.