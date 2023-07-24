NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man is facing a felony robbery charge after police say he robbed a convenience store Saturday night while wearing a shirt with his employer’s logo.

John Lett is out of jail after posting $100,000 bond.

Police body camera video shows Lett being taken into custody in the parking lot of his employer Saturday evening.

Lett is accused of forcing his way behind the GetGo counter in Niles, pushing a store manager in the process, and taking off with cigars.

According to a police report, a clerk told officers that the man was upset because they refused to sell him cigars because he didn’t show them an ID. The clerk said the man told them to hurry up because he needed to get to work and threatened to go get a gun from his car.

According to a police report, the man didn’t show a gun when he returned to the store, but he forced his way behind the counter and grabbed two packs of cigars.

The clerk described what the man looked like and the logo on the shirt he was wearing.

“It actually made this one a little bit easier since we knew where work was and were able to locate him. The description was good,” said Niles police Capt. John Marshall.

Police say they found packs of cigars and a BB gun that resembled a handgun inside the car Lett was driving.

According to the police report, Lett asked police if he could go back and pay for the items when he was approached about the incident.

Lett is due back in Niles Municipal Court for a preliminary hearing next week.