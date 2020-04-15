Police: Man tries to steal truck, knocks victim unconscious in Lawrence County

Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: Gov. DeWine holding briefing
NESHANNOCK TWP., Pa. (WYTV) – A man doing landscaping at a bowling Alley in Lawrence County was attacked, and the suspect tried to steal his truck, according to police.

The 64-year-old man said he was doing some yard work Tuesday afternoon at Colonial Lanes Bowling Alley in Neshannock Township when a man, later identified as 47-year-old Shawn Heverley, got inside his truck.

When the man approached the truck, he said Heverley hit him, knocking him unconscious, the report stated.

Heverley ran away because he couldn’t get the truck started, according to police. Officers say they found him a short time later after they say he tried to steal another vehicle in the area of Nesbitt Road.

Heverley was arrested on charges of attempted robbery and assault. He is being held in the Lawrence County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

The victim was treated at a local hospital.

