YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Indianola Avenue was blocked off while Youngstown police were on the scene of an accident late Monday night.

According to officers, a father, and his 10-year-old son were on a motorcycle when it crashed near Southern Boulevard and Market Street. Fire crews arrived to the scene first, and while they were waiting for police, another man took the motorcycle and left.

Police say while on Indianola Avenue, that man also crashed the motorcycle.

Police say he was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The father and son are reported to be OK.

At this time, it is not clear if the men knew each other and if he had permission to take the motorcycle or not.