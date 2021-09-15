Police: Man told officers he stole car because people were trying to kill him

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A man told police he took a car and raced down Interstate 80 because people were trying to kill him in Youngstown.

According to a police report, a man called 911 about 7:42 p.m. Sunday and said that another man, later identified as 23-year-old Keontae Smith, had just stolen his car from the Liberty Mini Mart on Belmont Avenue.

The victim jumped into another person’s car and began chasing Smith down I-80.

Police were able to make contact with the victim by phone and told him to stop the chase, but he refused.

Officers were able to catch up with both vehicles on Route 11 where they both pulled over.

Smith told officers he took the car because people were trying to kill him in Youngstown, according to the police report.

Smith was arrested on charges of theft, aggravated vehicular assault and receiving stolen property. He was arraigned in Girard Municipal Court Monday. Bond was set at $15,000 but then later reduced to $7,500.

The case was been bound over to a Trumbull County grand jury.

The victim’s car sustained considerable damage from Smith driving it over a curb, the report stated. It was towed away from the scene.