NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say an elderly man accidentally drove his van into a neighbor’s house in Newton Falls, just missing a gas line.

According to police, the van hadn’t been started in nearly a decade.

They’re not sure if the gas pedal became stuck once it was started, but the man lost control.

He had some minor injuries and went to the hospital to get patched up.

Police said two kids were in the house at the time but luckily not hurt.

The house will need some repairs though.