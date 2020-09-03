Police: Man shot in stomach after reportedly punching woman in Youngstown

The man was shot at an apartment building on E. Midlothian Boulevard

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown police are investigating a shooting on the city’s south side from Thursday afternoon.

According to police, a man was shot in the stomach at an apartment building on E. Midlothian Boulevard between Southern Boulevard and South Avenue.

A witness who lives at the apartment building told police that he saw the shooting victim punch a woman in the face in the back parking lot.

Police said another man who was there shot the man in the stomach.

“And then next thing you know, all I hear was ‘pow,’ like, one shot. I don’t know where it came from, it just was out of nowhere and then he just fell to the ground,” said witness Fred Williams.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.