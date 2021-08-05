Police: Man on motorized scooter shot, killed in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police have confirmed the city’s 18th homicide of the year.

It happened Thursday night around 8:40 p.m. in the 400 block of Almyra Avenue.

Upon arrival, police said they saw a 34-year-old man lying on the street, shot.

Police said the man was driving a motorized scooter with a female passenger when he was hit by gunfire.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The woman did not have any injuries.

This is the 77th person shot this year, 98 were shot last year. Also last year, there were 28 homicides.

Youngstown police are investigating the incident.

If anyone has information on this homicide, they’re asked to call 330-746-CLUE. Callers will remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Witnesses can also call the YPD Tip Line at 330-742-8929.

