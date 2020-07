The man was taken to the hospital along with a woman who was driving the other car

CORTLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – A man is being charged with OVI and improper passing after a crash on Route 305 in Cortland Tuesday morning.

It happened at the intersection near Deer Creek Trail.

Cortland police say Damon Green tried to pass another car and went into the lane of oncoming traffic, where he hit another vehicle.

Green was taken to the hospital along with a woman who was driving the other car.

Police say Green admitted to smoking marijuana and dropping his phone.