Police: Man facing charges for fight with girlfriend at Mill Creek Park

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man is facing felony charges after what police say started as a fight with his 17-year-old girlfriend in Mill Creek Park.

Jabraylen Ifft, 20, is charged with felonious assault, robbery and abduction.

Police arrested Ifft in Campbell Tuesday night but say the charges stem from an incident that happened on July 13.

Mill Creek MetroParks Police Chief Jim Willock said Ifft and his girlfriend were walking on one of the footbridges near Lanterman’s Mill last month when they began fighting. Ifft knocked his girlfriend down, and she fell off the footbridge into a ravine below, according to Willock.

Police said the victim and Ifft eventually made up, and they drove off together toward Mahoning Avenue.

There, they got into another argument, and the girl jumped out of the car. Willock said Ifft got out of the vehicle too and pulled a gun from the trunk, waving it around.

The girl went to St. Elizabeth Health Center, where she told officers there that she had been assaulted.

Willock said the robbery charge against Ifft were filed because Ifft stole the girl’s cell phone and bank card, which he later returned.

Wednesday, a hearing was held for Ifft, and bond was set at $15,000. He’s scheduled to appear again in court around 10:30 a.m. August 15.