WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man was seriously injured in Trumbull County Thursday after he was hit by a vehicle.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was attempting to make a left-hand turn onto Porter Street NE from North Park Avenue when he struck the man.

Detectives were called to process the scene after police said witnesses had conflicting stories. The victim was taken to Trumbull Regional Medical Center to be treated.

The police report states it is unknown who was at fault.