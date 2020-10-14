Police: Man arrested in Cortland after crashing into cruiser

Cortland police spotted the vehicle once it left Route 11 and entered High Street in the city.

CORTLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – A man was arrested Monday in Cortland after police say he crashed into a trooper’s cruiser.

According to Cortland police, they were notified about 2:20 p.m. that the Ohio State Highway Patrol was in pursuit of a white SUV that had struck a trooper’s cruiser.

Cortland police spotted the vehicle once it left Route 11 and entered High Street in the city.

As officers were getting ready to put down stop sticks, the driver, later identified as 36-year-old Geovanny Pastrana Davila, made a U-turn, coming up onto lawns and was boxed in by a Cortland officer’s vehicle.

“As he started to go back up on the road, one of our cruisers initially struck him again to try to contain him from getting away and a second cruiser then struck him as well to stop the chase,” said Cortland Police Chief David Morris. “Our officers took decisive, quick action. They didn’t hesitate, and we put a stop to it.”

Pastrana Davila was arrested and was found to have a loaded gun in the car, according to police.

He is being held in the Trumbull County Jail on a $200,000 bond on several charges including felonious assault, failure to comply, carrying a concealed weapon and having weapons under disability.

In court Wednesday, the judge wanted to know about Pastrana Davila’s past.

Judge: Have you ever been convicted of a felony before?

Pastrana: Yea

Judge: How many?

Pastrana: Un, like three time or like that

Troopers say they initially tried pulling Pastrana Davila over for having a cracked windshield on Route 11 but he didn’t stop. When he got off on Route 5, police say he sped up, reaching speeds of up to 80 miles an hour, committed several traffic violations and made contact with the trooper’s cruiser.

Morris said his department’s total involvement was less than a minute, but they wanted to put a stop to it before any bystanders got hurt.

“We were able to in 23 seconds end this and no other motoring public was put at risk because of it,” Morris said.

A trooper and two Cortland officers suffered minor injuries.

Pastrana Davila was not injured.

The Ohio State Patrol is handling the investigation.