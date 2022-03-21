LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a man Friday who is accused of stealing from a local Walmart over consecutive days.

Officers were first called to the Walmart on Goldie Road just before 5 p.m. Thursday. Reports said that a Walmart employee told police that he noticed the license plate of Eugene Livi, 78, of Girard, leaving with nearly $80 worth of home goods and pop. Reports said that the employee also used store video as evidence. Police filed a report and were unable to catch Livi.

Police responded to the same Walmart location on Friday just before 3 p.m. At that time, police were advised that a man was seen putting large amounts of items into a shopping cart and leaving without paying, reports said.

Police said that they were able to identify Livi and he was pulled over on Belmont Avenue where he was arrested. Officers noted that Livi was not being cooperative and that they found several hundred dollars in his wallet and pockets, according to the police report.

Livi was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on charges of theft.