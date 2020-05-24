Closings and delays
There are currently 8 active closings. Click for more details.

Police: Man arrested after showing handgun in Boardman restaurant

Local News

According to police, two customers were fighting over a parking spot

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man was arrested Sunday morning after showing a handgun inside the Mocha House in Boardman.

Police arrived to the restaurant on the 7000 block of Tiffany Blvd. around 9 a.m.

According to police, two customers were fighting over a parking spot.

“We responded to a call. There were two customers within the business arguing with one another. One of the customers showed a handgun so we responded and did our investigation. Ultimately, we arrested a 21-year-old male for aggravated menacing,” said Sgt. Paul Grimes.

The person was arrested for aggravated menacing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com