Police: Man arrested after showing handgun in Boardman restaurant

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man was arrested Sunday morning after showing a handgun inside the Mocha House in Boardman.

Police arrived to the restaurant on the 7000 block of Tiffany Blvd. around 9 a.m.

According to police, two customers were fighting over a parking spot.

“We responded to a call. There were two customers within the business arguing with one another. One of the customers showed a handgun so we responded and did our investigation. Ultimately, we arrested a 21-year-old male for aggravated menacing,” said Sgt. Paul Grimes.

The person was arrested for aggravated menacing.