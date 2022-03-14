CHAMPION TWP., Ohio (WKBN)- A Champion man is facing criminal charges stemming from a scuffle with police Sunday.

Mackenzie Rood was arraigned on charges of felonious assault and disorderly conduct after police said he sprayed an officer in the face and bit an officer’s hand.

According to a police report, Rood stopped an officer on patrol about 7:15 a.m. on Raymond Avenue and told him that someone he knows had just stolen his car and that they probably passed it. Police could not locate the vehicle and when they returned to Mahoning Avenue, they couldn’t find Rood.

Dispatch contacted officers and said that the theft suspect was at a nearby Speedway and had called police. The suspect said that he and Rood had just recently become reacquainted and were driving around town when Rood made him drive and then started behaving erratically.

Reports said Rood was pouring cans of alcohol on the suspect while he was driving and pushing the gas peddle from the passenger seat.

The suspect said that he was very scared at that time and pulled over. When Rood got out, the suspect drove away, the report said.

In the meantime, Rood showed up at the Champion Police Department complaining about his stolen car. Because he appeared intoxicated, officers attempted to detain him that’s when a struggle ensued and Rood sprayed an officer in the face with pepper spray he took out of his pocket, the report said.

The officer hit Rood with a stun gun and Rood took off.

The police report noted that when officers found Rood at a nearby cemetery, he refused to comply and police used a stun gun on him again.

Rood also bit an officer’s hand during the ordeal, the report stated.

Rood is in the Trumbull County Jail. His bond was set at $3,500.

The alleged suspect was not charged.