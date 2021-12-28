Police: Man arrested, accused of damaging local Walmart

The aromatherapy room spray was sold at about 55 Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com from February 2021 through October 2021. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown man was arrested after police said he vandalized the Liberty Walmart on Christmas Eve.

An officer working detail in the store said a store employee advised him Devin White was trying to kick the doors down near the lawn and garden section, which was closed.

A report said when White was told he needed to exit through the doors in the grocery section, White began cursing at the manager and continued to kick the second set of doors.

The manager told police that she told White she would unlock the doors if he would step back and White told her he was going to assault her.

White was arrested on charges of vandalism, menacing and disorderly conduct. His bail was set at $7,500 and he is set to appear in Girard Municipal Court for a pre-trial Dec. 30.