YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A West Side man was booked into the Mahoning County Jail Saturday after a dog was wounded at the home of his neighbor.

Julius Thomas, 33, is expected to be arraigned later Tuesday in municipal court on charges of discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, a second-degree felony; killing or injuring animals, also a second-degree felony; and discharging firearms in city limits, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Reports said police were called about 10:10 p.m. Saturday to the 400 block of Wesley Avenue for a report of shots fired and a fight.

Officers were flagged down by a woman holding a bloody dog who told police she was in her house when she heard gunfire and a bullet came through the wall and hit her pit bull, who was lying on the floor.

Police went to a neighboring home where they talked to Thomas, who reports said told them he fired several shots at one of two men from his AR-15 semiautomatic rifle who came to his home to fight.

Reports said Thomas fired after the man pulled a hooded sweatshirt over his face and reached for his waist. The two men drove off before the police came.

Officers found seven 5.56mm shell casings in the driveway and porch, reports said.

The woman took the dog to an emergency veterinarian in Akron, reports said. There is no word on her condition.