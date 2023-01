NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A Niles man was taken into custody after police investigated an altercation at an apartment complex Friday afternoon.

Reports said that Denny Lee Adkins, 44, was charged with felonious assault.

A woman called police and told them that Adkins wouldn’t let her friend leave his apartment in the 5400 block of East Drive, according to a police report.

Officers were then told that the victim’s shoulder was broken in two places.

Adkins was taken to the Trumbull County Jail.