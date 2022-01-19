Police looking to stop frequent gunfire at local bar

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are looking to work with a local bar after several incidents of gunshots.

Over the last six months, police have been called four times to Papa’s Puerto Rican Cuisine in Campbell.

Each time it’s been for gunfire, either in the parking lot or stemming from an altercation at the bar and moving into the neighborhood.

No one has been hurt in the gunfire.

Campbell police said the bar is working with them on solving the problem, but they need the community’s help in identifying the people causing the problems.

“Anonymous anonymous, we just can’t use anonymous. We need somebody to step up if they really want the problem to stop in the neighborhood and give us names and we’ll take action on it,” said Police Chief Pat Kelly.

The plan is to have a police officer at the bar for closing time and officers switching shifts to be nearby as well.