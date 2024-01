CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – The Champion Police Department is requesting the public’s help to identify a white female involved in a hit-skip crash.

According to the department’s Facebook page, it happened in the 700 block of Champion W around 11 a.m. Friday.

Courtesy: Champion Township Police Department

Police say the vehicle in question is a silver 2007-2013 Chevy Silverado with heavy front-end damage. If you have any information, call 330-847-9363 or by private message.

Tips can remain anonymous.