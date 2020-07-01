Police looking for SUV, possible witness to Youngstown shooting

The 2020 silver Nissan Rogue detectives are looking for was rented

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — Youngstown police are asking for help finding an SUV that was involved in a shooting and a woman who was a passenger.

Detective Sgt. Chad Zubal said the driver of the SUV is a suspect in a June 7 shooting at the 3200 E. Market St. Shell station that injured Marquise Wilkins, 27.

Zubal said Wilkins is in critical condition and has not been able to talk to detectives because of his wounds.

The 2020 silver Nissan Rogue detectives are looking for was rented. Zubal said he is working with the rental company to find out who rented it that night.

Credit: Youngstown Police Dept.

The woman was a passenger and went inside the station before the shooting. Zubal said she is not a suspect. Detectives want to speak to her because she is possibly a witness, Zubal said.

Wilkins was shot about 10:24 p.m. June 7. Zubal said it is clear Wilkins knows the driver of the SUV, but he is not sure what led to the shooting.

Reports said an employee of the store told police that Wilkins walked up to the SUV and was shot.

He managed to drive himself to St. Elizabeth Health Center but has not been able to speak to investigators because of his injuries.