Police looking for suspects in weekend shooting near little league football game

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown Police are still looking for the people that fired gun shots near a little league football on the city’s south side.

The incident happened on Saturday on Gibson Street, near Woodrow Wilson Elementary School where there was a little league football game taking place.

Police are now calling the incident a shoot-out between two people. They are looking for someone who drives a red pick up and a black car that were in the parking lot at the time.

Youngstown Police are asking that anyone with information to contact them at (330) 742-8911.