BOARDMAN, Ohio – Boardman Police are still actively searching for a suspect accused of leading officers on a chase overnight into Sunday morning.

Police say the driver was heading east on 224 toward South Avenue and made a lane change without signaling.

They tried to pull the driver over when the car’s license plate came back as a stolen 2017 Chevrolet Cruze from Youngstown.

The driver fled to 680 south eventually crossing over the median. The chase ended in the Burlington Coat Factory parking lot where the driver fled on foot.

Picture of the suspect, courtesy of OSHP

Several neighbors say they were woken up by the helicopter searching for the driver.

The driver did leave personal items in their car, so police say they’re confident they’ll find the suspect.

Anyone with information should contact the Canfield Highway Patrol at 330-533-6866.