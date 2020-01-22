Police looking for suspect in Vienna chase

VIENNA, Ohio (WYTV) – Police in Vienna are looking for a man who they say rammed into a police cruiser during a vehicle chase Monday afternoon.

Arrest warrants have been issued for 54-year-old Timothy Lambert, who faces felony charges of failure to comply with the order of a police officer, obstructing official business and felonious assault.

According to a police report, an officer tried stopping Lambert on Route 82. Lambert took off, leading police on a chase through Howland, Warren and Niles.

Vienna Police Chief Bob Ludt says the officer who was rammed has a minor injury to his hand.

The cruiser’s front end near the driver’s side tire was also dented when it was hit.

Those with information on Lambert’s whereabouts should call Vienna police at 330-856-4421.

“Obviously he doesn’t want to go to jail, so I would highly recommend the public not trying to intercede in any way. Just give us the information,” Ludt said.

Ludt says Lambert had warrants out of Warren and Morrow County.