NILES, Ohio (WKBN)- Police are trying to find the suspect who they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash that severely injured a man in Niles Friday morning.

Police were called to U.S. 422 in the area of Wendy’s shortly before 5 a.m. Police found a man in the center turning lane of U.S. 422. Vehicle parts were found near the injured male.

Courtesy: Niles Police Department

The Niles Police Department said that through an investigation of the city’s camera network, the traffic crash was caught on tape. The Niles Police Department is looking for a 2008-2012 Chevrolet Malibu LTZ . The color is unknown. It appears in the video that the suspect’s vehicle also has a factory pinstripe, with front end and windshield damage.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect vehicle or information regarding a suspect please contact the Niles Police Department at (330) 652-9944 and dial option # 2.