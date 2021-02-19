Police looking for suspect in deadly Lawrence County shooting

UNION TWP., Pa. (WYTV) – Police are looking for a man they say is responsible for a Lawrence County shooting that killed a man earlier this week.
Markeace Devant Perkins, 25, of New Castle, is facing charges of criminal homicide, persons not to possess/use firearms and prohibited offensive weapons.
Police say Perkins shot and killed 32-year-old Lamar Lee Johnson, also of New Castle, February 16.
Johnson died from his injuries outside of a house on Grandview Avenue.
Perkins has been added to Pennsylvania State Police’s Most Wanted list.
If you have any information on what happened, please call PSP at 724-598-2211.