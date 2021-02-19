Police looking for suspect in deadly Lawrence County shooting

Police say Markeace Devant Perkins, 25, killed a man earlier this week

UNION TWP., Pa. (WYTV) – Police are looking for a man they say is responsible for a Lawrence County shooting that killed a man earlier this week.

Markeace Devant Perkins, 25, of New Castle, is facing charges of criminal homicide, persons not to possess/use firearms and prohibited offensive weapons.

Police say Perkins shot and killed 32-year-old Lamar Lee Johnson, also of New Castle, February 16.

Johnson died from his injuries outside of a house on Grandview Avenue.

Perkins has been added to Pennsylvania State Police’s Most Wanted list.

If you have any information on what happened, please call PSP at 724-598-2211.