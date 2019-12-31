Police looking for suspect in Columbiana County gas station robbery

Police need help identifying the man they say walked into a Marathon gas station and told employees, "This is a robbery" and "Give me your money"

GLENMOOR, Ohio (WYTV) – Police need help to identify the suspect in a Columbiana County robbery last week.

It happened at a Marathon gas station on Y&O Road in Glenmoor just before 10:30 p.m. on December 26.

Police said the suspect walked into the convenience store and told employees, “This is a robbery” and “Give me your money.”

The employees gave him cash and he left, according to a police report.

The suspect is described as a short, white man. He was wearing a black hoodie, jeans and a green bandana over his face at the time.

If you have any information or think you know who this man is, call the St. Clair Township Police Department at 330-386-3585.