NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – A suspect is in custody after an armed robbery Saturday morning.

This comes Saturday afternoon after police were asking for help in looking for the suspect.

According to Newton Falls police, the suspect entered the Sunoco on Milton Blvd. and set a rifle on the counter. The suspect then demanded money and left the store.

The vehicle had no license plate and left northbound on Milton Blvd. and then westbound on Broad Street.

Portage County Sheriff’s deputies assisted in the search for the suspect.

If you have any more information, call Newton Falls police at 330-872-5757, option 2, and option 2 again to leave a tip.

To see a video of the suspect, check the Newton Falls Police Facebook page.

