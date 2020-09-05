Police looking for person who vandalized East Liverpool fountain

The man pours something into the water and bubbles quickly start to form as the man walks away

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) – Police in East Liverpool are asking for your help to find the person who vandalized the city’s fountain.

East Liverpool Police Chief John Lane shared surveillance video on Facebook showing a man walked around the fountain at Devon’s Diamond.

Viewers shared a photo with First News showing bubbles overflowing the fountain.

Anyone with information is asked to call East Liverpool Police.

