The 72-year-old is 6'2" tall and weighs 120 pounds

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are looking for an elderly man who left his home without his oxygen tank and hasn’t come back.

Thomas Knisley, 72, walked away from his Youngstown home on South Avenue around 7:30 Wednesday morning.

He needs an oxygen tank but left it at home.

Knisley is 6’2″ tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has gray hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black coat, jeans and a red baseball cap with a truck on it.

If you see Knisley, please call 911.