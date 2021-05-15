Police looking for missing Warren woman

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are looking for a woman who was reported missing out of Warren on Saturday.

Brenda Francis, 61, is 5’5″ and 200 pounds. She has gray hair and blue eyes.

Police say she was last seen driving away from her North Road home around 9:35 a.m. Saturday. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a pastel top.

The vehicle involved is a red 2004 Pontiac Grand Am with OH plate number JFG237.

Law enforcement says Francis suffers from a mental impairment and are concerned for her health.

Call or dial 911 if you see the adult or the vehicle. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency.

