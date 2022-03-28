Editor’s note: The identifying information of the missing teen previously provided by a close family member has been changed to reflect the wishes of a custodial parent.

VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- Police are looking for a missing teen.

Police are trying to find Isabella Repucci. According to the family, the 17-year-old was last seen Friday at her grandparent’s house on Walls Lake Drive in Vienna Township.

Police describe Repucci as being 5’4, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said that there was a report of a stolen blue car in Vienna and that they believe these two incidents are connected. The mother said that she believes that the car is a blue BMW sedan.

Anyone with information should contact the Vienna Township Police Department.