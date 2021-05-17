Police looking for missing Trumbull County man

Law enforcement said Call suffers from dementia and they're worried about his safety

WEST FARMINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – A Missing Adult Alert was issued for a man reported missing out of West Farmington in Trumbull County.

According to police, 86-year-old William Call was last seen driving away from his Parkview Road home around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

Call is 5’10” and 215 pounds. He has gray hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing tan pants, a long sleeve flannel shirt and a blue hat.

The vehicle involved is a white 2012 Chevrolet Express with OH plate number EUH8320.

If you see this missing person or vehicle, call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

