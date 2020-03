Jess Fitch, 85, was last seen leaving the food pantry on 2nd Street in Salem around noon Monday

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are looking for an elderly Salem man who is missing.

He was wearing a dark green coat, blue jeans and a ball cap.

Fitch was last seen driving a gold Chrysler Town & Country minivan with Ohio license GPW4047.

If you see him or have any information, call Perry Township Police at 330-332-1000.