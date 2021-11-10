Police looking for missing Salem man

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- Police issued a missing person alert for a missing Salem man.

Bobby Armstead was last seen the morning of Saturday, November 6.

Police say Armstead is 5’07” and 175 lbs. The report says that he has large gauges in his ears, a lip piercing, and both of his ears are pierced at the top. Police say that he also has star tattoos on his shoulder blades that are black and blue and “Sara” tattooed on his ankle. He has bracelet tattoos around his wrist that are black and blue as well.

He is known to wear mainly black clothing.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Bobby please contact Goshen Police Department at 330-332-0547.