YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Investigators say 17-year-old Samantha Humphrey left her Canfield home Tuesday and hasn’t returned.

Humphrey is described as a white female, 5 foot 6 inches tall, 120 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.

If you know where she is, call the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office at 330-259-1731 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.