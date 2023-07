WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 13-year-old girl returned home safely after she was reported missing overnight.

Police were looking for a runaway 13-year-old girl who was last seen at a gas station in Warren Thursday.

Police were dispatched to the the runaway girl’s house around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Warren police say the girl was home safe as of 11:30 a.m.