JACKSON TWP., Pa. (WKBN) — Pennsylvania State Police is investigating a case involving a registered sex offender not actually living at the address he provided when updating the registry.

According to PSP, 45-year-old Sharon man Howard Hayes, a registered Tier 1 offender, provided his address of residence on Sept. 28.

On October 18, Hayes was arrested, arraigned, and released, where he provided a new address. When he failed to show up to his preliminary hearing for the initial charges of not accurately reporting information on the sex offender registry, law enforcement learned that Hayes was not living at the address he had reported on Oct. 18 — nor had he at any time, the police report states.

Additional charges have been filed against Hayes for the offense, the report states.

Multiple arrest warrants are out for Hayes, according to PSP. Anyone with information about Hayes’ whereabouts is asked to contact local police departments.