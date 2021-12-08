Warren police looking for man who robbed store

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- Warren Police are searching for a man who robbed a Circle K convenience store Tuesday.

Officers were called just after 8:30 p.m. to the 600 block of North Park Avenue.

Reports say that an employee told police that a male suspect went to the cashier side of the store, pushed the employee out of the way, and grabbed money out of the register. Reports say that the suspect stole up to $70.

A witness told police that they saw a knife in the suspect’s hand. The witness also told police that the suspect was wearing a ski mask and a black hoodie.

Police are still trying to identify the suspect. Anyone with information should contact the Warren Police Department.