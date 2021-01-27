Police looking for man charged with murder in Warren

Gregory Dajour Stallworth is wanted for the murder of Queysean Sallis

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – Police in Sharon are looking for a man they say shot a woman multiple times on Wednesday morning.

Trivaris Kemonta Dorsey, 30, faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, robbery of a motor vehicle, theft and person not to possess a firearm.

Police identified Dorsey as the man who shot a woman just before 9 a.m. in the 700 block of Stambaugh Ave. — across the street from Saints Peter and Paul Church.

She was found bleeding from her stomach and arm. She said Dorsey shot her in the bathroom of the home and then took off in her vehicle.

The victim was last listed in stable condition at the hospital.

Dorsey left the scene before police arrived. He was driving a green Chevrolet Traverse with Pennsylvania registration LJG-6628.

Police are asking those with information on Dorsey’s whereabouts to contact them at 724-983-3210 or 724-662-6110.

Police warned that Dorsey should be considered armed and dangerous.