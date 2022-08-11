This booking photo from a previous arrest was provided by Brookfield police in an attempt to locate this suspect.

BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are looking for a suspect who they say attempted to steal a trailer and led officers on a chase Monday.

According to a Facebook post from the Brookfield Township Police Department, Christopher Pope, 32, of Salt Springs Road in Youngstown is suspected of attempting to steal a trailer from Stewart Sharon Road.

After towing the trailer for a short distance, he dropped it after being confronted by the owner and took off, police said.

Brookfield police caught up with Pope in Hubbard, but he failed to stop, they said. A chase ensued onto I-80 and into Youngstown where police ended the case after they say Pople was driving recklessly through neighborhoods.

The vehicle was later located, but Pope was not there.

Police ask those who have any information on Christopher Pope to contact them.

Pope was previously arrested in a drug raid in 2019. He was charged with resisting arrest and drug possession.