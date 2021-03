Surveillance photos were taken from inside the Coral Rose Boutique just after 6 p.m. Saturday

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Investigators are looking for two girls suspected of stealing from multiple stores at the Eastwood Mall Saturday night.

They believe the girls may be between 16 and 19 years old.

Surveillance photos were taken from inside the Coral Rose Boutique just after 6 p.m.

The Eastwood Mall is asking people to call 330-747-1021 if they have any information. A reward is being offered for anything that leads to prosecution.