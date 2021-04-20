Police looking for endangered missing teen from Braceville Twp.

She was last seen on Saturday getting into a tan Buick

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing juvenile alert for 17-year-old Eliana Zian Owens.

She was last seen on Saturday getting into a tan Buick with an older man from her home on Bailey Anderson Road in Braceville Township.

Owens’ guardians say they received a text message from the girl on Sunday saying she was in Akron.

Since then, police have not been able to trace her phone, the report stated.

Owens is described as 5’4″ tall, 90 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She also has a scar on her abdomen. She was last seen wearing black sweat/yoga pants with a black sweater.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office at 33-675-2730.